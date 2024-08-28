French football expert on why PSG are selling Ugarte to Man Utd and if they’ll regret this transfer decision

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to give some insight into the Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United transfer deal.

The Uruguay international is a fine player on his day, but he hasn’t quite shown his best form at PSG and fell out of favour with Luis Enrique for much of last season before finally being allowed to leave the Parc des Princes.

A deal now looks close for Ugarte to join Man Utd and Johnson thinks he looks like someone who will relish Premier League football as he’s a physically athletic and hard-working player in that defensive midfield role.

This is not the kind of profile that makes Ugarte a great fit for Enrique’s PSG tactics, but Johnson expects the club could come to regret letting the 23-year-old leave as a different manager might come in at some point and look at the squad quite differently.

Ugarte transfer: Man United target looks ideal for Premier League football

“Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United is now really close, and it’s a deal that PSG had as a priority as one of their outgoings from the beginning of the transfer window. We also know he’s been a priority for Manchester United as well, which is understandable given the position that he plays and the kind of profile that he is,” Johnson said.

“This is one of those moves that looks like it should suit all parties – it’s been very clear since the beginning of Luis Enrique’s time at PSG that there’s not too much space for Ugarte or someone of his profile in this PSG side, but, equally, Ugarte has shown that he is a player of substantial quality.

“Much of Ugarte’s best form has come with the Uruguay national team, but we’ve seen fleeting moments of it in a PSG shirt as well, and I think if you require someone who’s a bit of a destroyer, a proper traditional defensive midfielder with the athletic capacity to really get around, then he’s a great option. I think with time he could be a good fit for United as a long-term heir to someone like Casemiro.

“I think Ugarte also has a profile that is very well matched with the Premier League, I think he’ll relish the physical aspect of the English game, and I think he’s ready-made for it in terms of his fitness and playing style. So why are PSG letting him go and might they live to regret it?

“I think at the moment, when you look at the midfield under Enrique, with the technical quality of players like new signing Joao Neves, I don’t think they’ll miss Ugarte too much. Still, should there be a change of management at some point in the near future, and a move towards a different playing style, then I think PSG might wonder if they’d have done better to hold on to him for a while longer, or loan him out with an option to buy, so that there could be an opportunity for him if a new manager was to come in.

“For now, Enrique is building his own side with his preferred playing style, but we know managers change a lot in the modern game, and there’s perhaps a chance someone else could come in at some point and look at this PSG team with a different eye, and perhaps see a need for someone like Ugarte, a real enforcer in midfield.

“That’s not the case now, though, and I’m told PSG are satisfied with the deal they’ve managed to negotiate, which should see Ugarte join United before the end of the transfer window. I think the player will also welcome the chance of a new start, and United are getting a player who meets their needs, so I think it really is a win-win all round.”