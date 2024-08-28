Wednesday vital for Chelsea as Romano confirms direct talks

As might’ve been expected, it’s been another busy transfer window for Chelsea Football Club.

Ensuring that they stay of the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), has meant yet more creative accounting and the sales of players such as Conor Gallagher who are believed to have wanted to stay at the club.

There are now only three days left, including Wednesday, to get any last-minute deals over the line, so conversations need to get down to the nitty gritty soonest if clubs want to secure their targets.

Chelsea and Osimhen to continue talking

One deal that’s been something of a soap opera to this point is for Victor Osimhen.

For any number of reasons – a refusal from the player to reduce his salary, Napoli’s refusal to drop their asking price etc. – the deal has been held in abeyance, but Wednesday might well see the vital breakthrough.

Direct talks between Chelsea and Victor Osimhen's camp to continue on Wednesday. Al Ahli proposal remains valid on table but will only be activated if Chelsea can't agree on terms with Osimhen. Sancho, separate story as Chelsea see that possible if Man Utd want Sterling. — Fabrizio Romano August 28, 2024

That’s because, according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, there will be more direct talks between all parties.

There is a Saudi Arabian option available to the player as a fall-back, though it seems clear he has his heart set on Stamford Bridge switch.

It’s still not guaranteed, however, as it’s believed that both Jhon Duran and Ivan Toney are also on the Blues striker shortlist, so if the West London outfit don’t get the deal they want, they could simply walk away from negotiations.

That would leave Osimhen with no other option than to move to the Saudi Pro League, the 68th best in the league (TeamForm).

At 25 years of age, that’s likely to then spell the end of his career at the top level of European football, which would be some comedown for a player that was largely responsible for landing Napoli their first Scudetto in over three decades the season before last.