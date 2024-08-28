West Ham target agrees personal terms in deal that will anger fans

It’s been a stunning transfer window for West Ham so far, and no Hammers fan can fail to be impressed by the business that technical director, Tim Steiden, has already conducted.

The only real issue for Steidten and first-team coach, Julen Lopetegui, at this stage is how well all of the new faces gel together, in what is surely going to be a pretty intense ‘getting to know you’ stage for the new players.

An opening day defeat against Aston Villa was regrettable, though that result was soon put right thanks to the Irons 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

This weekend, the Hammers face the incredible might of Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Man City side, who will be looking to make it three wins out of three this season at the London Stadium.

Tammy Abraham won’t be joining West Ham

There’s still time to bring in or sell some players for West Ham, though one reported target has now agreed personal terms with Milan, according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

?????????? Tammy Abraham has already agreed on personal terms with AC Milan. The contract details agreed in July remain valid now, Abraham’s keen on the move. West Ham rumours described by sources as wide of mark, no negotiations. ??? pic.twitter.com/7IRwSlPLSk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

Tammy Abraham would likely have been a solid enough addition for the East Londoners.

As Romano states, however, sources have indicated that West Ham’s interest was always wide of the mark, so if the East Londoners do still want to bring in a striker to complement those that they already have in situ – including fellow new boy, Niclas Fullkrug – they’ll need to work hard and fast to get things over the line.

From a Financial Fair Play perspective too, there’s also likely to be a need for Lopetegui to dispense with one or two of his current first team.