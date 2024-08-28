“Could leave the club” – Fabrizio Romano claims West Ham star faces late exit

West Ham United’s transfer business is still not completed and they are eyeing one more deal before the transfer deadline.

The Hammers have made some big moves this summer and strengthened all the positions with the new additions they have made under manager Julen Lopetegui.

From Max Kilman to Jean-Clair Todido, from Crysencio Summerville to Niclas Fullkrug, they have signed some prominent names in the transfer window to challenge for a European place and give the new manager a platform to perform.

The east Londoners are now targeting a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, but transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they will have to sell some players first and raise funds before signing the Spaniard.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“They [West Ham], have several names. For example Ings and others who could leave the club in the final days. To be honest, in this moment, it is not something that is close or imminent yet.

“I think also, many clubs are interested in West Ham players and they know that they signed many. So, they [interested clubs] will try and arrive last minute, in the final days and try to get the best deal possible.

“This is part of the final days of the summer transfer window, as always. But again, at the moment, nothing imminent.”

Soler has no future at PSG after he was left out of the team that played Montpellier.

The former Valencia player is not in manager Luis Enrique’s plans for this season and his move away from the French capital is looking like a certainty.

West Ham United squad has been revamped this summer

Lopetegui is eyeing a midfield reinforcement this summer, having already signed a midfielder in Guido Rodriguez.

The new manager has completely overhauled his squad and add quality in all the positions.

Ings has faced a difficult time at the London Stadium and with the Hammers signing attacking players this summer, he has no future at the club.

The player is way down the pecking order and he is not expected to get enough playing time this season.