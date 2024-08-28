Wolves are interested in signing Leander Dendoncker from Aston Villa before the end of the window according to reports.

Dendoncker joined Villa from Wolves in 2022, but has slipped out of favour under Unai Emery and spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A side Napoli.

The midfielder didn’t fair well at Napoli and only made three appearances for the Italians, but he could be offered a way out of Villa before Friday’s deadline.

Wolves interested in Dendoncker

Football insider report that Dendoncker’s former side Wolves are interested in resigning the 29-year-old and are hopeful of securing a loan deal.

The report adds there could be a potential stumbling block because another of Dendoncker’s former sides Anderlecht are also keen on signing the midfielder.

The midfielder made 159 appearances for Wolves during his time at Molineux, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists, whilst he’s also played 171 times for Anderlecht, finding the back of the net 11 times.

Dendoncker’s time at Villa hasn’t gone to plan and it’s clear he’s surplus to requirements under Emery, and it’s unlikely he’s going to add to the 36 appearances he’s made for the club.

With Friday’s deadline drawing closer Villa face a race against the clock if they are to offload Dendoncker, and it’s believed the club could also be working on one or two incomings.

Villa hold a strong interest in Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, but according to some reports they need to raise money in order to fund a move for the Dutchman, who is thought to be valued at around £30m.

It’s been a busy summer for Villa and despite losing Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby they invested heavily on the likes of Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana, whilst they have also resigned talented youngster Jaden Philogene as they prepare for Champions League football this season.