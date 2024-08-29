The draw for the revamped 2024/25 Champions League ‘League Phase’ has been made, with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich learning their fate.

This season’s competition will look rather different than in years past, with the group stage scrapped in favour of one 36-team League Phase.

With every team now playing two extra group matches, this phase of the tournament will also stretch into the new year.

Read on for every team’s Champions League fixtures, as well as what’s in store with the new format.

New Champions League format

As mentioned, the Champions League has been revamped this season. Instead of the traditional 32 teams split into eight groups of four, there’s now a single 36-team table, referred to as the ‘league phase’.

Teams will no longer play three opponents twice. Instead, each club will face eight different teams, with four home matches and four away.

To make the draw, teams were sorted into four seeding pots, and each club was drawn to play two opponents from each pot, with one game per pot at home and the other away.

The top eight teams from this league phase will automatically advance to the last 16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff round for the remaining spots.

Teams finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition entirely, rather than moving to the Europa League as has happened in previous seasons for teams finishing third in the group stage.

From the last-16 onward, the knockout rounds will proceed as normal.

2024/25 Champions League fixtures

Pot 1

Man City

Inter Milan (h)

PSG (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Juventus (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Slovan Bratislava (a)

Inter Milan

RB Leipzig (h)

Man City (a)

Arsenal (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Crvena Zvezda (h)

Young Boys (a)

Monaco (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Bayern Munich

PSG (h)

Barcelona (a)

Benfica (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

GNK Dinamo ((h)

Feyenoord (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Aston Villa (a)

RB Leipzig

Liverpool (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Juventus (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Celtic (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Bologna (a)

Barcelona

Bayern Munich (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Atalanta (h)

Benfica (a)

Young Boys (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Brest (h)

Monaco (a)

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Liverpool (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atalanta (a)

Salzburg (h)

Lille (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Brest (a)

Liverpool

Real Madrid (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

AC Milan (a)

Lille (h)

PSV (a)

Bologna (h)

Girona (a)

Paris Saint-Germain

Man City (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Arsenal (a)

PSV (h)

Salzburg (a)

Girona (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Pot 2

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig (h)

PSG (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Benfica (a)

Lille (h)

Salzburg (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Atalanta

Real Madrid (h)

Barcelona (a)

Arsenal (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

Celtic (h)

Young Boys (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Man City (a)

Juventus (h)

AC Milan (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Bayer Leverkusen

Inter Milan (h)

Liverpool (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Salzburg (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Brest (a)

Arsenal

PSG (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Atalanta (a)

GNK Dinamo (h)

Sporting CP

Monaco (h)

Girona (a)

Benfica

Barcelona (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Juventus (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Bologna (h)

Monaco (a)

AC Milan

Liverpool (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Crvena Zvezda (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Girona (h)

Solvan Bratislava (a)

Juventus

Man City (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Benfica (h)

Club Brugge (a)

PSV (h)

Lille (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayern Munich (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Atalanta (h)

Arsenal (a)

Young Boys (h)

PSV (a)

Brest (h)

Bologna (a)

Pot 3

Young Boys

Inter Milan (h)

Barcelona (a)

Atalanta (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

Crvena Zvezda (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Lille

Real Madrid (h)

Liverpool (a)

Juventus (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Bologna (a)

PSV

Liverpool (h)

PSG (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Juventus (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Girona (h)

Brest (a)

Feyenoord

Bayern Munich (h)

Man City (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Benfica (a)

Salzburg (h)

Lille (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Girona (a)

GNK Dinamo

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

AC Milan (h)

Arsenal (a)

Celtic (h)

Salzburg (a)

Monaco (h)

Solvan Bratislava (a)

Crvena Zvezda

Barcelona (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Benfica (h)

AC Milan (a)

PSV (h)

Young Boys (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Monaco (a)

RB Salzburg

PSG (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

GNK Dinamo (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Brest (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Celtic

RB Leipzig (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Atalanta (a)

Young Boys (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Sporting CP

Man City (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Arsenal (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Lille (h)

PSV (a)

Bologna (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Pot 4

Stuttgart

PSG (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Atalanta (h)

Juventus (a)

Young Boys (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Solvan Bratislava (a)

Girona

Liverpool (h)

PSG (a)

Arsenal (h)

AC Milan (h)

Feyenoord (h)

PSV (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Bologna

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Liverpool (A)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Benfica (a)

Lille (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Monaco (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Brest

Real Madrid (h)

Barcelona (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

PSV (h)

Salzburg (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Aston Villa

Bayern Munich (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Juventus (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Celtic (h)

Young Boys (a)

Bologna (h)

Monaco (a)

Sparta Prague

Inter Milan (h)

Man City (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Salzburg (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Brest (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Slovan Bratislava

Man City (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

GNK Dinamo (h)

Celtic (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Girona (a)

AS Monaco

Barcelona (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Benfica (h)

Arsenal (a)

Crvena Zvezda (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Bologna (a)

Sturm Graz