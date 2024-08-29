Arne Slot continues to wield his authority at Liverpool as he authorises surprising move

Since Arne Slot arrived at Liverpool, the Dutchman has seemingly made it crystal clear who is in charge.

With the ghost of Jurgen Klopp still hanging around Anfield, Slot was always going to have his work cut out to win over his playing staff and the Reds faithful.

However, with two wins in two Premier League games, and a well-publicised placation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, he looks to be heading down the right path.

Ultimately, how he is perceived by both the players and supporters and, subsequently, the winning of silverware, will go a long way to determining whether he is accepted in the longer term.

Slot allows Bajcetic to leave Liverpool on loan

A strong personality was always going to be required, and one who was not frightened of showing off his own attributes.

Liverpool didn’t need a ‘Klopp-lite’ and nor have they got one in Slot. He’s making his own mark.

Allowing highly-rated midfielder, Stefan Bajcetic to leave the club is another strong decision from the manager, even if it might be considered a little surprising.

????? Stefan Bajceti? to RB Salzburg, here we go! No chance for Barcelona even with attempts overnight. Barça issues with Financial Fair Play block the move and they can’t proceed with La Liga limits. Bajceti? leaves #LFC to join Salzburg, travel and medical today. ?? pic.twitter.com/ovTT71oLFu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on X (formerly Twitter), that Bajcetic is being allowed to move to RB Salzburg and a reunion with Klopp’s former assistant, Pep Lijnders.

Barcelona were thought to be interested and had apparently made a last-ditch attempt for his services, however, their inability to be able to raise the €4m loan fee shows how dire the Catalan giant’s financial predicament remains.

At 19 years of age, Bajcetic has plenty of football left in him to play yet, and Liverpool are still more than likely to see the best years of his career.

Playing regularly for Salzburg should be of benefit all round, if Slot believes that he won’t be able to find a regular spot for the youngster just yet.