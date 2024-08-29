Arsenal 2024/25 Champions League fixtures: Mikel Arteta’s side learn their fate

Arsenal have discovered their opponents for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign following the draw earlier today.

Mikel Arteta’s side, eager to claim the club’s first-ever Champions League trophy, will face a diverse range of opponents under the newly revamped format of the competition.

They will face the likes of PSG, Monaco, GNK Dinamo and Shakhtar Donetsk at home. The away fixtures will see them travel to Inter Milan, Atalanta, Sporting CP, and GIrona.

Arsenal 2024/25 Champions League fixtures

PSG (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Shakhtar Donetsk (H)

Atalanta (A)

GNK Dinamo (H)

Sporting CP (A)

AS Monaco (H)

Girona (A)

Revamped Champions League format

This season, the Champions League has undergone a significant revamp, moving away from the traditional 32-team format split into eight groups of four. Instead, a single 36-team table, referred to as the ‘League phase,’ has been introduced.

Key changes to the format

Single league table: The 36 teams are now placed in a single table. Each club will play eight different opponents, four at home and four away, rather than facing three opponents twice in a group stage.

Seeding and draw process: Teams were sorted into four seeding pots, with each club drawn to play two opponents from each pot, one at home and one away.

Qualification for knockout rounds:

The top eight teams from the league phase will automatically advance to the last 16.

Teams ranked 9th to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff round for the remaining spots in the last 16.

Teams finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition entirely, with no transfer to the Europa League.

Knockout rounds: From the last-16 stage onward, the competition will proceed with the traditional knockout rounds.