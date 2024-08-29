Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

The 28-year-old has been made available this summer and the player has reportedly been offered to clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, a report from the German publication AbendZeitung claims that the English clubs harbour concerns regarding his availability. He has had his fair share of injury problems recently (missed 21 games last season) and the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are cautious about making a move for him. There is no doubt that the 28-year-old French international winger could be a useful acquisition for both clubs.

Liverpool needed more quality in the wide areas but they have already signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus and they do not need to invest in wingers anymore. They would be better off signing a quality central defender and a defensive midfielder. It seems unlikely that they will move for Coman before the window closes.

Arsenal could use Kingsley Coman

However, Arsenal need more quality and depth in the wide areas. They have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of options at their disposal.

Signing the French international winger could prove to be a wise decision. He is at the peak of his powers and he has proven himself at a high level with a big club. Coman knows what it takes to play for a club like Arsenal and he could help them push for trophies this season.

Apart from his qualities as a player, the 28-year-old has the experience of winning major trophies consistently. His winning experience could prove to be a valuable addition to the Arsenal dressing room as well.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title this season and the need adequate quality and depth in order to compete with Manchester City. It remains to be seen whether they can sign a quality winger before the window closes.