Arsenal prepare to lose first team ace with his medical scheduled today

Arsenal have been busy offloading players this summer.

The Gunners have managed to let the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Charlie Patino leave the club in a permanent move while Fabio Vieira has left in a season long loan deal.

More outgoings are expected in the final stages of the transfer window as manager Mikel Arteta prepares his squad for this season.

The next two players heading out of the Emirates Stadium are Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Ramsdale is set to have his medical today at Southampton, after the two clubs agreed a fee for the English goalkeeper.

🔴⚪️🩺 Medical tests today for Aaron Ramsdale as new Southampton player from Arsenal on £25m package. pic.twitter.com/AewH29uAVZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024

The Gunners are set to bank £25m for their second choice goalkeeper, who warmed the bench at the club last season.

Ramsdale has lost his place in the starting line up since David Raya joined the club last summer in a loan deal.

The former Bournemouth goalkeeper was dropped to the bench and struggled to get playing time all season.

With the Gunners now signing Raya in a permanent move, Ramsdale was destined to leave the club for a new chapter in his career.

Aaron Ramsdale cannot play regularly at Arsenal

The goalkeeper needs regular first team football at club level to make his claim for the England starting spot.

Ramsdale was impressive for Arteta’s team but still the Spaniard decided to sign Raya, as the Arsenal boss is an admirer of Raya’s ability to play from the back.

The Spanish goalkeeper won the Premier League Golden Glove in his debut season at Arsenal and he has started the season perfectly with two clean sheets in two games.

Now that Ramsdale is heading out of the club, the Gunners will be in the market during the next two days to sign his replacement.