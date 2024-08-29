Exclusive: Arsenal to move quickly if they want to seal €45m deal ahead of PL rivals

There isn’t long left now for Arsenal or any of their Premier League rivals to be able to get last-minute transfer deals across the line, given that that transfer window closes for business at 11pm on Friday.

However, according to CaughtOffside sources, that isn’t going to stop the North Londoners from getting at least one more move completed.

Mikel Arteta and his sporting director, Edu, have again worked the market well, landing their major targets in the form of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.

Arsenal and Fulham battle for Nuamah

David Raya’s loan move was also made permanent as expected, with Arsenal starting the season as well as can be expected too.

Arteta has a strong squad with which to attempt to knock Man City off their perch at the summit of the English top-flight, though it appears there’s one more name that he would like to bring through the door.

Sources have advanced that the Gunners are closely monitoring the situation of Lyon’s Ghanaian winger, Ernest Nuamah.

Despite Lyon’s initial reluctance to sell the 20-year-old talent, sources close to the player suggest that the French club might consider offers in the region of €45m to allow him to leave in this window.

Arsenal are unlikely to get things all their own way, however.

CaughtOffside sources also understand that West London rivals, Fulham, have shown a stronger interest in securing Nuamah’s services, and have emphasised their eagerness to strengthen their squad with his addition.

Clearly, however, with so little time left in the transfer window , both Premier League clubs need to act swiftly if they wish to finalise any deal.

The player’s own position on a move to England isn’t known at this stage, but if his current employers indicate that they have accepted an offer for him, it gives him some food for thought.