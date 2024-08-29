Arsenal to move quickly for Aaron Ramsdale replacement

It seems to have taken an age, but it has finally been confirmed that Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, has found himself a new club.

Southampton will, apparently, be the beneficiary of the England international’s services, allowing the 26-year-old, who had been frozen out by Mikel Arteta since the arrival of David Raya, to resurrect what was fast becoming a fading career.

Ramsdale will surely be hoping that the switch will breathe new life into his attempts to also win the No.1 jersey for the national team from Jordan Pickford.

Arsenal hoping to land Ramsdale replacement by Friday

With less than 48 hours to go of the transfer window of course, that doesn’t give Arsenal much time to land his replacement.

A replacement that’s imperative in the unfortunate event of the Spanish international getting injured.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the North Londoners will now step up their efforts to land Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

The 23-year-old, a recent Olympic gold medal winner with his country, would arrive at the Emirates Stadium to provide competition for Raya, whilst understanding from the outset that he would be second choice behind his countryman.

That allows Arteta the best of both worlds, in that he’ll get the competition for places that all managers are believed to desire, whilst also having a new employee that understands precisely the situation that he’s coming into.

It isn’t clear just how much red tape the Gunners have to get through in these final hours, though the willingness of the custodian to join the North Londoners will surely pave the way for a smooth transaction and no last-minute worries that there’s not enough time for a deal to be done.