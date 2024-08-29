Arsenal are still in the market for a winger as they look to add depth to their attack with reports suggesting any potential move could depend on players being sold.

The Gunners have started the season with two wins from two and managed to win at Villa Park last weekend in what was perhaps an early showcase of their title credentials.

It’s been a quiet summer for Mikel Arteta’s side with only Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino arriving at the Emirates, but they have also managed to move a number of players on.

Arsenal still in the market for a winger

The Gunners have agreed a deal with Southampton for Aaron Ramsdale, whilst Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have joined Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively.

It was thought Arsenal would sign a centre forward but after strong interest in Benjamin Sesko earlier in the summer it appears Arteta is going to stick with his options of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

One area where Arsenal seem light is in the wide positions, particularly with back-up for Bukayo Saka and The Telegraph have reported the Gunners are still in the market for a winger to add depth to the attack.

The report states that any move could depend on selling players, with Reiss Nelson a player that could be moved on, and he’s thought to have attracted interest from the likes of West Ham.

Arsenal currently have Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as their options in the wide areas, whilst Jesus could do a job there it’s clearly an area which lacks depth.

With such little time left in the window any move will have to be done quickly, but it appears Arteta is happy with the squad he has at his disposal, and Arsenal will be hoping it’s third time lucky under the Spaniard and they can end their wait of over 20 years for a Premier League title.