Arsenal are in talks to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto as the replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new No.2 to back-up David Raya with Ramsdale on the verge of signing for Southampton in a £25m deal (per BBC Sport).

Ramsdale was a regular during his first two seasons at the Emirates, playing 78 games across all competitions during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns combined.

However, the five-time England international was relegated to back-up status following the arrival of Raya on loan from Brentford last summer, managing just 11 appearances across all competitions and only six in the Premier League.

With Raya’s loan made permanent, there was little chance of Ramsdale’s situation improving, so the 26-year-old will now look to get his career back on track at St. Mary’s.

Arsenal pursuing two possible Ramsdale replacements

Of course, 11 games can still be enough to define a season, so Arsenal will need to move quickly on deadline day in order to bring in an experienced back-up goalkeeper who can suitably cover for and challenge Raya.

According to Sky Sports journalists Mark McAdam and Dharmesh Sheth, Neto has become the Gunners’ top target following a previous pursuit of Espanyol’s Joan Garcia — although two goalkeepers could be signed before the closure of the transfer window.

“Arsenal and Bournemouth are currently in talks over a potential deal for goalkeeper Neto,” their report states.

“This comes after Aaron Ramsdale’s departure from the Emirates and Mikel Arteta’s desire to ensure competition for the number one shirt.

“The 35-year-old shot-stopper has two years left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium and has started all three of their games to start the 2024/25 campaign.

“Arsenal had previously been working on a deal for Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, which has not been ruled out, but Neto seems more likely.

“Two keepers could arrive on Deadline Day.”

Neto has played 63 times across all competitions since joining Bournemouth from Barcelona in 2022, including three times at the start of this season.

However, following the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea, the one-time Brazil international is unlikely to remain the Cherries’ No.1 throughout this season, meaning a move to the Emirates may feel far more attractive for the 35-year-old.