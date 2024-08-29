Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano praises “important job” by Arsenal transfer chief Edu this summer

Arsenal director Edu has had a good summer in the transfer window, even if it’s been a bit quiet in terms of signings coming in at the Emirates Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have so far only signed Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, while David Raya’s loan was made permanent, as expected, but Romano has praised Edu for the work he’s done on player sales.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear he was impressed with Arsenal’s business as they’ve offloaded quite a few players now, with Aaron Ramsdale looking like being the latest as everything is more or less done for him to join Southampton.

This follows Emile Smith Rowe joining Fulham, while Eddie Nketiah is also expected to complete a move to Crystal Palace, meaning plenty of money coming in for Arsenal.

Romano says it’s never easy selling players, so Arsenal fans can be happy with the work done by Edu here as it will surely be important to help the north London club keep on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Regulations.

Arsenal’s Edu praised by transfer expert Romano

Discussing Ramsdale’s situation and Arsenal’s sales in general, Romano said: “He was in the list of Wolves and Bournemouth but they both didn’t want to invest £25m on a GK, Southampton yes and it was quite fast.

“I think it was a good summer for Arsenal especially on sales, Edu did an important job. It’s never easy to sell players.”

Ramsdale is certainly someone AFC needed to get off their books after he lost his place to Raya in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, and one imagines he can go on to have a good career for a club like Southampton.

£25m also looks a very good fee for Arsenal considering Ramsdale was only a backup player.