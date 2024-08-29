Bid made: Arsenal submit €20m offer for late signing following another deal being agreed

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a bid for the transfer of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, worth around €20m, which is still short of the player’s €30m asking price.

See below for details as Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal working to sign Garcia, who has already agreed terms with the Gunners.

Romano spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside earlier today about Aaron Ramsdale leaving Arsenal for Southampton, and one imagines this bid for Garcia is part of the north London giants’ efforts to replace the outgoing England international, as Mikel Arteta will surely want a reliable backup behind first choice ‘keeper David Raya…

???? EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal submit €20m package bid for Joan García as new GK to replace Ramsdale. Agents Juanma López and Andy Bara bring the proposal to Espanyol worth €20m add-ons included. Espanyol ask for €30m clause. Joan García agreed terms with #AFC and wants Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/h5EqE6KmaG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024

Garcia has impressed in La Liga and could be a useful member of the Arsenal squad, even if he’s perhaps not that likely to play very often.

You never know, however, when injuries could strike, and Arteta will want to ensure his side can cope if Raya misses any games in the season ahead.

It will be interesting to see if AFC can reach a breakthrough in negotiations with Espanyol, or if the La Liga club will stick with their stance that his €30m clause needs to be paid in full.

The 23-year-old looks a fine talent and perhaps he could even be someone capable of challenging Raya for the number one spot at some point in the future.