Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Dutch international defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Unai Emery is keen on securing his services.

According to Graeme Bailey, Aston Villa are hoping to sign him in a deal with around €42 million (£35m). However, they will have to make way for his arrival and the Premier League club are now working on numerous departures.

It seems that Aston Villa are looking to raise some funds through sales and they are looking to free up the wage bill as well. It will be interesting to see if they can sort out their finances and get the deal done.

Geertruida has proven himself in the Eredivisie and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a full-back, a wing-back as well as a defensive midfielder. He could prove to be a quality addition for the West Midlands club if they can get the deal done.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has already informed club director Monchi that he wants the transfer across the line before the window closes.

Aston Villa will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Players like Geertruida could prove to be valuable options because of their versatility.

The 24-year-old will be determined to test himself at a high level and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for him. Aston Villa are a big club with an attractive project and the defender will hope that the two parties can work out an agreement quickly.