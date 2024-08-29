Aston Villa are looking to improve their attacking unit before the summer transfer window closes and they are ready to bring Tammy Abraham back to the club.

According to Football Insider, they could launch a formal offer to sign that 26-year-old Englishman if Jhon Duran leaves this summer. The Colombian has been linked with a move away from the West Midlands club and Aston Villa will have to replace him adequately.

They have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals and the England international needs more support in the attack. Abraham would be the ideal acquisition for them. The former Chelsea academy graduate has had a loan spell at the West Midlands club and he was outstanding during his time at Aston Villa. He knows the club well and he should be able to fit in with ease.

Aston Villa and West Ham moves could tempt Tammy Abraham

The 26-year-old might feel that he has unfinished business in English football and the opportunity to return to his homeland will be quite attractive for him. Aston Villa have an ambitious project and a talented squad. They have a top-class manager in charge as well. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League and therefore they will be an attractive destination for most players. The 26-year-old will certainly be tempted to join them. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit can secure an agreement with AS Roma.

Abraham has been quite underwhelming for the Italian club over the last 12 months and he has had his fair share of injury problems as well. The Italian outfit are looking to move him on and it is fair to assume that they could sanction his departure for a reasonable amount of money.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could face competition from West Ham United, who are looking at the former Chelsea Academy graduate as a potential replacement for Danny Ings. West Ham have an exciting project as well and Abraham could be attracted to the idea of joining them if a suitable offer is presented. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.