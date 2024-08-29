Big club could test Liverpool resolve with a move for in-form attacker

Liverpool have finally started their summer transfer business with two new signings.

The Reds have managed to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, who will spend the season on loan at the La Liga club, and winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

After the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Adrian and others leaving the club, new signings were needed in order to strengthen the squad and improve the quality of the players available to Arne Slot.

The signing of Chiesa will provide the new manager another option in the attacking position.

However, it could signal the end of one of Liverpool’s attackers who scored in the last game for them.

According to a report from Dean Jones in GiveMeSport, Liverpool could be tested with a late bid for attacker Luis Diaz.

Following the signing of Chiesa, the competition for places in the wide positions will increase and with too many options for the left-wing positions at the manager’s disposal, a bid for Diaz could force Liverpool to consider it.

The Colombian international has been linked with a move away from the club with some of Europe’s biggest clubs interested in his services.

The player has decided to stay at Anield at the moment but an interesting offer could change his mind.

Liverpool have too many options in attack now

Not only Diaz and Chiesa but Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota can also play in the wide position.

Only Mohamed Salah is untouchable in the right-wing position while all others will have to share their playing time.

With less than two days left in the transfer window, it would only take an outrageous offer for the Merseyside club to consider letting Diaz leave.

The left-winger scored a brilliant goal for the Reds against Brentford in the previous match and if he is still a Liverpool player by the end of the transfer window, Slot would be hoping a similar performance from him in the next match against Manchester United.