Chelsea still trying to find “solution” over potential £30million transfer

Chelsea are still trying to find a solution for Trevoh Chalobah as we edge closer to the end of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that it’s been difficult for Chelsea to find buyers for Chalobah as their asking price for him is £30million, and there aren’t a lot of clubs who have been able to invest that kind of money in him.

The Blues have sold a few players this summer, including big names like Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Hakim Ziyech and Omari Hutchinson, and Chalobah could be another they’ll still look to get out of the door between now and tomorrow night’s deadline.

Chalobah is surely good enough to tempt a number of clubs, with the 25-year-old performing well when called upon last season, even if he largely spent the season on the fringes of the first-team.

Chalobah transfer situation explained by Fabrizio Romano

Discussing the latest on Chalobah’s Chelsea future, Romano said: “Chelsea are still trying to find a solution for Trevoh Chalobah, and his agents too. It’s an open story ahead of the final 48 hours.

“There’s no lack of suitors but Chelsea have been asking for a permanent move for £30m and it’s difficult for many clubs to invest this kind of money.”

CFC fans may be disappointed to see that the club still seem to be planning to offload Chalobah, as one imagines there’ll be many supporters who feel he’s worth keeping around over less convincing performers like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

It will be interesting to see how this saga resolves itself in the coming hours as there’ll surely be some interest in Chalobah, though it may require Chelsea lowering their demands for the player at least a little bit.