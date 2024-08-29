Chelsea are keen on signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.
The 25-year-old Nigerian international is a target for the Blues and they are hoping to get the deal done before tomorrow’s deadline.
Chelsea struggled to score goals last season and they were overly dependent on Cole Palmer in the final third. The England international needs more help in the attack and Osimhen would be a quality acquisition.
The Napoli star has proven himself in Serie A and he helped the Italian club win the league title recently. He could transform Chelsea in the attack. The striker scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and it is not surprising that Chelsea are keen on him.
He is one of the best goalscorers in European football right now, and he could make a huge difference for the Blues going forward.
Chelsea offer for Victor Osimhen too low
According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing the player as well and they would be willing to offer him a contract with around €30 million-per-season.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have submitted a contract offer to the player as well, but the proposal is considered to be too low. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to return with an improved offer for the player.
They might not be keen on breaking their wage structure in order to accommodate the Napoli striker. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.
Signing a quality striker could prove to be season-defining for Chelsea. They will be desperate for Champions League qualification and they will look to end their wait for silverware as well. A quality striker could make a huge difference for them going forward.
Osimhen has already proven himself in Italy and he will look to take up a new challenge. A move to the Premier League would be quite exciting for him and Chelsea are certainly an attractive destination.
Let him go to Saudi then
When will all these osimhen transfer saga ends
It becoming tiring
Tiring and annoying at the same time indeed
Another greed driven player. Don’t entertain his demands. Let’s sign Toney or Viktor G.
Osimhen is not greedy,back here in Nigeria standard of living is high and per capital income is low,he has extended family and family to cater for,if it was a Brazilian will you make this comment,if Chelsea gives him 250 to 300k he will certainly go and don’t forget tax structure in England..
Let him go elsewhere . Hope Chelsea FC will sign striker like Toney or Lewin or other striker that’s quality and skilful . One day to go of transfer window can they sign players to reinforce the team to compete and win trophies and qualify for UCL . They should have try chiesa now bound to Liverpool .
he should just join chelsea
Yes i agree with you, i am Nigeria we Chelsea fan from Nigeria we all say he should join Chelsea but if he dont want to join us let him go anywhere he like Chelaea still have players who can do better
Abeg I am tired of this rumors let’s sign toney he’s available.my head don dey worry me 🤯