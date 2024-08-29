Chelsea are keen on signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The 25-year-old Nigerian international is a target for the Blues and they are hoping to get the deal done before tomorrow’s deadline.

Chelsea struggled to score goals last season and they were overly dependent on Cole Palmer in the final third. The England international needs more help in the attack and Osimhen would be a quality acquisition.

The Napoli star has proven himself in Serie A and he helped the Italian club win the league title recently. He could transform Chelsea in the attack. The striker scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and it is not surprising that Chelsea are keen on him.

He is one of the best goalscorers in European football right now, and he could make a huge difference for the Blues going forward.

Chelsea offer for Victor Osimhen too low

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing the player as well and they would be willing to offer him a contract with around €30 million-per-season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have submitted a contract offer to the player as well, but the proposal is considered to be too low. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to return with an improved offer for the player.

They might not be keen on breaking their wage structure in order to accommodate the Napoli striker. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Signing a quality striker could prove to be season-defining for Chelsea. They will be desperate for Champions League qualification and they will look to end their wait for silverware as well. A quality striker could make a huge difference for them going forward.

Osimhen has already proven himself in Italy and he will look to take up a new challenge. A move to the Premier League would be quite exciting for him and Chelsea are certainly an attractive destination.