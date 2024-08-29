Video: Chelsea set for Osimhen heartache after Saudis make sensational offer

Chelsea run a huge risk of losing out on Victor Osimhen after a mammoth offer for the player from Saudi side, Al-Ahli.

A delegation from Al-Ahli now appear to be so confident in landing the Nigerian hit-man that they’ve sent a delegation to Italy to discuss the transfer.

According to Sky Sports, the club have not only made an acceptable €70m offer to Napoli for Osimhen, but they’ve also offered the player a four-year deal worth €30m (£25m) per season, which Chelsea apparently can’t match, and guaranteed an exit clause, which is understood to be a key component in any deal from the player’s side.

