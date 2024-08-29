With the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, a lot of players are facing uncertain future at the club.

The new manager has decided the players who will be a part of his plan and the ones who will be moved out of the club.

Left-back Ben Chilwell and winger Raheem Sterling are among the players that Maresca does not want at the club.

They both are looking for a move away from the club and with just two days left in the transfer window to shut down, they have struggled to find a new club.

Man United have been linked with a move for both the players but the Red Devils have now decided not to make a move for Chilwell, according to the Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag’s team are without both their left-backs at the start of the season. Luke Shaw is expected to return from an injury next month while Tyrell Malacia will come back in October.

Due to the unavailability of both the players, Man United were linked with a move for Chilwell but they have now made up their mind and they are not interested in signing the former Leicester City left-back.

The player is now likely to stay at Stamford Bridge because Chelsea will find it difficult to find a buyer for him in the last two days of the transfer window.

His £200,000 a week wages are acting as a stumbling block in his move away from the club.

Ben Chilwell has no place in the Chelsea starting line up

The English left-back has lost his place in the starting line up to Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard has impressed in the last twelve months and his fine form was there to be seen during the Euro 2024, which Spain won thanks to an assist from the Chelsea full-back in the final.

Chilwell is now expected to stay at Chelsea but he will only warm the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca has made it clear that the player is not in his future plans and he should not expect regular playing time.