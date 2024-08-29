Fabrizio Romano confirms two Chelsea transfer exits in quick succession

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided two major Chelsea updates in quick succession, reporting on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan move to Bournemouth being made official, while he’s also said “here we go” for Djordje Petrovic to join Strasbourg on loan.

Chelsea have a big squad after huge amounts of spending under their current owners, and it means that offloading players has also been an important part of their plans this summer.

The likes of Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen have been sold, and one imagines there’ll be more to come before tomorrow night’s deadline, with Petrovic now seemingly set to follow Kepa out of the exit door…

Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez as their number one, but Filip Jorgensen may also be an option for the Blues, so it’s not surprising that both Kepa and Petrovic has left.

Still, Romano has also reported that Chelsea made sure to get both players to sign new contracts before leaving Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see who else leaves Chelsea in the coming hours, with Romano suggesting Trevoh Chalobah could be one to watch, but with nothing advanced with any specific club, as he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

