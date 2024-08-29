Federico Chiesa reportedly turned down the chance to join Tottenham and Chelsea to join Liverpool.

Chiesa, known for his exceptional speed, technical skills, and versatility on both wings, was on the radar of top Premier League teams, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs, according to TBR. However, the report claims that the 26-year-old chose Liverpool, signing a long-term contract with the club.

Liverpool officially announced the signing earlier today, with the player stating that it is a dream come true for him.

Speaking in his first interview after joining the club, the Italian international said (quotes via Football Italia):

“It’s been a great day so far and I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player.”

“When Richard Hughes and the coach called me and said ‘do you want to join Liverpool?’ I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans, so I am so happy and can’t wait to get started.”

“It was for a lot of reasons, because I felt immediately that the people I talked to put a lot of trust and faith in me and that’s what I wanted.”

“It’s really great to be here, it’s a dream come true for me to play for Liverpool and play in the Premier League, which is the best Championship in the world.”

Chiesa’s incredible goalscoring record in Serie A

Chiesa’s decision to join Liverpool follows a strong comeback season with Juventus. Despite struggling with injuries earlier in his career, he scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in 33 Serie A appearances last season.

Over his career, he has accumulated 47 goals and 43 assists in 235 games across all competitions in Serie A. For Juventus, his record stands at 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 games. (Transfermarkt)

With Mo Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool uncertain, Chiesa’s signing may be seen as a strategic move to secure a talented replacement.

At £13 million, Chiesa could prove to be one of the summer’s best bargains for Liverpool.

Liverpool fans can look forward to seeing Chiesa’s dynamic playmaking abilities as he joins a squad eager to build on their recent successes.