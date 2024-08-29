Arsenal on alert for winger transfer as serial winner looks to be available

Arsenal are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as we edge towards the end of the summer window.

Coman seems to be available and has also been targeted by Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, though it remains to be seen if the Gunners could still hijack this deal.

According to the Daily Mail, this perhaps can’t be entirely ruled out as they state that Arsenal have explored a move after being made aware of his availability.

One imagines this might be an expensive deal as Coman will surely be on high wages at Bayern already, whilst being offered even more crazy money in Saudi Arabia.

Still, this is surely the kind of move Arsenal should be looking to make late on, as Coman could be ideal to give Mikel Arteta more depth in attack in the season ahead.

Coman transfer to complete a perfect window for Arsenal?

Arsenal have strengthened their defence and midfield well this summer by bringing in Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, but there’s perhaps still room for more options to rotate with inconsistent performers like Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli up front.

Coman seems ideal with his quality, versatility and experience, so fans will surely be desperate to see the 28-year-old join and hopefully bring his habit of winning league titles in basically every year of his career with him!

Arsenal might also do well to target an out-and-out striker, but Coman’s presence could mean players like Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could play centrally more often, so it still looks like a move that could make a lot of sense for the club and give them an almost perfect window.

As well as smart purchases like Calafiori and Merino, AFC have also done well to offload a few backup players, ensuring they keep money coming in as well as going out as they need to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules.