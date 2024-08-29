Crystal Palace thwarted in their bid to land Champions League ace

With around 36 hours left of the transfer window, Crystal Palace have given up on their pursuit of a Champions League ace.

The Eagles have seen Michael Olise, Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew leave the club in the current window, with Marc Guehi’s future still up in the air, though they have managed to land Daichi Kamada, Chadi Riad and Ismaila Sarr.

It’s understood that Oliver Glasner still wanted to add to his squad, though it appears he has been thwarted in his attempts to bring back fan favourite, Wilfried Zaha.

No Crystal Palace return for Champions League ace

The 31-year-old is believed to be out of favour now at Turkish giants, Galatasaray, and has been searching for a solution which would see him leave the Super Lig champions.

Palace were one of a number of clubs that were understood to be considering a move for him, but one particular issue has postponed a move for Zaha entirely.

According to The Standard, tax issues mean that if he were to move back to the Premier League, he would not only have to pay tax in the UK, but also in Turkey.

Clearly, that’s not an option for the wide man, who will now, presumably, have to sit tight for another few months and hope that the situation changes by the time that the next transfer window comes around.

Despite his advancing years, his obvious talent would be right at home again at Selhurst Park, and if there’s a deal to be done in January or next summer, it’s a fair bet that the Eagles will be doing their upmost to bring Zaha home.

That’s always assuming that he keeps his fitness levels up and confidence high.

If any player isn’t playing regularly that would appear to be the catalyst for a drop in form, and even with his Palace history, the club arguably won’t take any risks.