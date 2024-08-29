Crystal Palace may still complete a deadline-day move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, despite agreeing a fee with Wolfsburg for Maxence Lacroix, according to reports.

The Eagles sold Joachim Andersen to Fulham last week, while the future of Marc Guehi remains anything but certain with Newcastle United still pushing hard to sign him before the closure of the transfer window.

Lacroix is expected to complete his move to Selhurst Park on Friday but even with that and the potential for Guehi to stay, Palace could use extra depth in the centre-back position.

Crystal Palace to make late Chalobah bid?

Chalobah is one of a number of players in a bloated Chelsea squad that has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Aston Villa have also been linked with the 25-year-old, whose stock is high after putting in impressive performances despite limited minutes over the past few seasons.

According to The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are also considering a bid for Chalobah, despite agreeing a £17.5m fee with Wolfsburg for the signing of Lacroix.

Should both players join and Guehi remain, they would sit alongside Chris Richards, Rob Holding and Chadi Riad on Oliver Glasner’s centre-back depth chart.

One possible hiccup in any pursuit of Chalobah is the reported £30m asking price Chelsea want for the defender who, alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, has been training away from Enzo Maresca’s main squad.