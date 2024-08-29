England international prefers Aston Villa return as transfer window edges towards closure

Although there are less than 48 hours to go until the summer transfer window closes for business, Aston Villa could be one of the clubs still doing big business before the deadline.

The Midlands-based outfit have been transformed under Unai Emery and, along with director of football operations, Monchi, are clearly hoping to go places this season.

A number of players have been allowed to leave the club this summer including Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz and Philippe Coutinho, however, the likes of Ian Maatsen, Jadon Philogene and Amadou Onana have all been brought in.

Aston Villa looking at last-minute deal for Tammy Abraham

With a Champions League campaign ahead in 2024/25, it will add an extra workload for a club that will want to be pushing for the top four once again this season.

Emery will do well to learn from Newcastle’s own UCL sojourn last season, when injuries to key players as a result of the extra matches, left them light in certain areas.

Villa almost certainly need to have two players available for each position where possible, and that may explain a potential move for AC Milan target, Tammy Abraham, a former Villa hit-man of course.

?? AC Milan and AS Roma will talk again on Thursday in order to agree on key details of Abraham-Saelemaekers swap deal. Players want the move, structure of the swap deal being discussed between the clubs with compensation in excess of €10m. pic.twitter.com/lLVHixM4eS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has detailed that a move to Milan might well be on the cards, but as Football Insider report, Abraham has a preference for Aston Villa over other clubs in England interested in his services.

A move for Abraham by Villa is complicated, however, by the Jhon Duran situation. It’s understood that Emery will only make his move if Duran moves on.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether Duran will be signed by another club after a potential switch to West Ham fell through earlier in the window.

With time clearly not on Villa’s side, the sooner all parties agreed on a way forward, the better.