England squad confirmed: Chelsea star earns first-call up, Man Utd ace returns, Arsenal man still out

The England squad has been confirmed, with interim manager Lee Carsley calling up Chelsea winger Noni Madueke for the first time after he shone with a hat-trick against Wolves at the weekend.

Madueke looks an exciting talent who could have a big future with England, as he’s still only 22 and improving all the time after a bit of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Other Chelsea stars such as Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill are in there as well, alongside the usual big names like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and John Stones.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is back after missing Euro 2024, as is Jack Grealish, though we’ve seen Aaron Ramsdale drop out, while Arsenal defender Ben White has also once again not been called up.

See below for the full England squad selected by Carsley…

It will be interesting to see how Madueke gets along and if he even manages to get much in the way of minutes on the pitch, given that he’s got Saka as a direct rival ahead of him.

Some other interesting names to watch will be Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who is also alongside Madueke as making the senior squad for the first time.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Tino Livramento are two other debutants in what looks like a good opportunity for some of these players to make a name for themselves.