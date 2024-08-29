England defender announces retirement from international football

Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football.

The 33-year-old has won 54 caps for England and recently helped the Three Lions reach the final of Euro 2024.

He scored one goal for his country and it was an important one, it came against Croatia in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup.

Trippier announced his decision to retire from England on his Instagram account.

“I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps,” Trippier wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments.”

“I want to say a big thank you to (former manager) Gareth (Southgate) and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

“Thank you to all my team mates – we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

“I want to wish (interim manager) Lee (Carsley), the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future. And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments.”

Trippier made the announcement to retire just hours before interim England manager Lee Carsley is due to name his first England squad.

The Three Lions will come up against Ireland and Finland in a double header in the UEFA Nations League in September.

England will miss Trippier’s versatility to play as a right-back as well as a left-back.

Kieran Trippier represented England from 2017 to 2024

The Newcastle United player only played for England under the leadership of former manager Gareth Southgate.

Trippier featured in two World Cups and two European Championships for his country, reaching the latter stages on three occasions but winning no silverware.

With Trippier announcing his retirement and England’s other option for the left-back position Luke Shaw being injured, it remains to be seen who Carsley names as his left-back in the squad.