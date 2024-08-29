“People are crazy” – Chelsea star responds to claims he snubbed fans

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has hit out at claims that he pretended to be on his phone to snub fans looking to take pictures and get autographs with him.

See below as Fofana took to X, formerly Twitter, to say people are “crazy” for trying to make things up about the Frenchman trying to get out of interacting with fans.

It seems Fofana just had a quick call before putting his bag on the bus before coming back to get pictures with the fans, though this wasn’t the bit they showed in the original video…

Hahaha people are crazy I got a call and then I went to put my bag in the bus after that I go take pictures with the fans ?? https://t.co/MSeAveZkJO — Wesley Fofana (@Wesley_Fofana3) August 28, 2024

This is a reminder not to get too carried away with things you see on social media, as so often there are accounts just trying to drive up engagement by making up something out of nothing.

It doesn’t seem clear why some Chelsea fans might be keen to lash out at Fofana for any particular reason, nor why he would choose not to interact with them when other players were clearly ready to do so.

Fofana joined Chelsea from Leicester City a couple of years ago but has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, partly due to injury problems but also because of plenty of competition in this rather bloated Blues squad.