Giovani Lo Celso has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular game time at North London London club since last season and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

According to a report from Estadio Deportivo, his time at the North London club is over and the player is disappointed with manager Ange Postecoglou’s unfulfilled promise. The Australian vowed to give him ample first-team action last season but he failed to deliver on that promise.

Lo Celso has not been a key player for Spurs this season either. It is evident that he is not a key part of their plans going forward. The player is disappointed with the situation at the London club and his time at Spurs is over.

Giovani Lo Celso wants to leave the Premier League

The South American has been linked with Aston Villa, but he wants to leave the Premier League for good. It remains to be seen where he ends up this summer. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he has been linked with a return to Real Betis.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player who could improve most teams with his technical ability, passing and vision. He is versatile enough to slot into multiple roles as well.

Spurs will want to get his wages off their books as well and recoup some money from his departure. It remains to be seen whether they can offload him before tomorrow’s deadline.

Tottenham have had an eventful transfer window so far and they will look to finish on a high. Getting rid of their fringe players would be a wise move.