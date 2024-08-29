Ivan Toney’s transfer preference emerges between Man United and Chelsea

Ivan Toney could be on the move late in the transfer window as both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the striker.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Brentford for a long time but his transfer away has not materialised.

It could happen soon for the striker as Premier League giants Man United and Chelsea consider a late move to sign a striker to strengthen the attacking quality of their squad.

According to Independent, Man United have held talks to sign Toney but the striker prefers a move to their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Red Devils have not made any offer for the striker yet but they are expected to make one soon as their interest in the services of the striker grows.

Brentford are happy with more interest in their player as they feel that a bidding war between two of the biggest Premier League clubs will help them get £40 million for the striker.

The striker is in favour of a move to Chelsea, who have made a number of new signings this summer under manager Enzo Maresca.

Toney has shown his goal scoring ability at the top level. In the 2022-23 season, he scored 20 goals in the Premier League and was one of the best attackers in England.

Last season was affected severely by an eight month ban for betting breaches but he came back stronger and became a part of the England squad for Euro 2024.

Ivan Toney rightly favours a move to Chelsea over Man United

His performances at Euro 2024 were impressive considering he was given less playing time to make an impact from the bench.

Chelsea have shown the most interest in signing Toney so far as they will they need another attacker despite having Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku at the club.

They need depth and quality in the squad and someone like Toney can bring experience to the young Chelsea team.

A move to Stamford Bridge might favour Toney more, where a starting place could be guaranteed, unlike at Old Trafford where manager Erik ten Hag have the options of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.