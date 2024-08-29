Jadon Sancho makes up his mind on next move amid Chelsea and Juventus rumours

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The English winger is considered surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and he is set to leave the club ahead of the transfer deadline, albeit it remains to be seen if it will be on loan or a permanent move.

Sancho has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Juventus both, as the former Borussia Dortmund winger is being targeted for a late move by both the clubs.

His exit from Man United this summer is almost a certainty, despite patching up his differences with manager Erik ten Hag after their public fallout last year.

Juventus want to sign the Man United winger after they allowed Federico Chiesa to leave the club and want a new attacking, wide player.

However, according to the Guardian, Sancho is not keen on a move to Juventus to play in the Serie A.

As per the report, the player is holding out for an offer from Chelsea.

A swap deal between Man United and Chelsea have been suggested with Sancho and Raheem Sterling both going in the other direction.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sancho but one thing is clear that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Chelsea can offer Man United flop a second chance in England

He joined Man United in a £73m (via Sky Sports) move with huge expectations but his move turned out to be a disaster.

During his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, he regained his long lost form and showed his ability to still perform at the top level.

His contribution in taking Dortmund to the Champions League final was widely recognised and that created interest in his services over the summer.

A move away from Old Trafford and regular first team football is what Sancho needs at this stage of his career.