“Working to bring” – Journalist has named the position Arsenal plan to strengthen

It seems like Arsenal have done the major part of their transfer business already this summer.

The Gunners have signed David Raya in a permanent move after signing him on loan last season while also defender Riccardo Calafiori and midfielder Mikel Merino have also arrived.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened an already strong squad in order to challenge for the Premier League title again this season.

As has been the case in recent transfer windows, Arsenal have spent money smartly after identifying their transfer targets and players who will fit the philosophy of the manager.

The fans would have wanted the club to sign a new striker but that has not been the case and according to journalist Kaya Kaynak, the North Londoners could end the transfer window without any striker signing.

Kaynak provided the update in a Q&A for Football London, revealing Arsenal’s transfer plans in the final two days of the transfer window.

“I’m guessing you’re asking about a forward. In which I case I do envision a world where Arsenal don’t bring in a forward between now and deadline day. That’s probably not what you want to hear, but the club are at least working to bring one in.

“Their stance is it’s better to have no one than have the wrong player, but they have been keeping tabs on targets all summer, so don’t be surprised if a name does pop out of the woodwork between now and Friday night.”

There is a chance that they could sign an attacker to replace Eddie Nketiah, who is close to joining Crystal Palace.

With Aaron Ramsdale expected to join Southampton, perhaps another goalkeeper could come in to provide depth in that position.

Arsenal will have the money to reinvest in the squad

With the sales of the two players mentioned above, the Gunners are set to earn a good amount which can be used for their transfer business.

Arsenal are not working on something big at the moment it seems but they do have a habit of surprising their fans late in the transfer window.

Arteta and sporting director Edu might have a surprise up their sleeve but only time will tell.