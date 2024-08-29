Arsenal tell “important” player he’s staying but another transfer could still go through

Arsenal have told Jakub Kiwior and his agents that they are keeping him this summer and that he’s an important part of their plans, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the Gunners view Kiwior as a key member of their squad, while the Poland international himself was also never exactly desperate to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Kiwior seemed more open to the idea of possibly returning to Italy, but one imagines this saga is now closed, with Arsenal doing well to keep hold of this versatile and reliable squad player, who has rarely let the team down when he’s been called upon, even if he faces an uphill challenge to become a regular starter.

Elsewhere, Romano also provided an update of sorts on Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, whose future has looked in doubt at some points, but who still doesn’t seem to have anything concrete on the table in terms of a late move away from the north London club.

Kiwior transfer: Arsenal tell defender he’s staying

“Arsenal have told Jakub Kiwior and his agents two days ago that he has to stay as he’s going to be an important player for them this season. Kiwior was never desperate to leave – he rejected approaches from Premier League and he was only open to returning to Italy, but it was never close,” Romano said.

“There have been plenty of stories about a possible Reiss Nelson exit as well, but it depends on proposals, and while I’m writing there is still nothing close on this one.”

Arsenal have done well to sell the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah this summer, with those last two deals yet to be confirmed, but having both been given the ‘here we go’ treatment by Romano.