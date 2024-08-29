Leeds agree four year deal to sign playmaker on his prime

Leeds United are set to make a late signing to strengthen their midfield before the transfer deadline.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Whites have agreed personal terms with Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The midfielder will have his Leeds medical today ahead of an exciting move to Elland Road.

The midfielder will sign a four-year contract with the Championship club and Fortuna Dusseldorf will get €4m for the impressive midfield player.

The Japanese international will arrive at the club to fill the void left by the departure of midfielders Archie Gray and Glen Kamara.

Both of them have been sold by the club this summer after Leeds failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

With the club only having Ethan Amapdu, Ilia Gruev, Joe Rothwell at the club, there is a clear need for new midfield signings to add depth to the squad.

Daniel Farke needs quality and depth in his squad after a slow start to the season to challenge once again for promotion to the Premier League.

