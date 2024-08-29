Leeds offer multi million bid to sign 24-year-old defender

Leeds United are ready to add a defender to their squad before the transfer deadline.

The Whites are looking to make reinforcements to their squad in order to build a competitive squad that can once again challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s men have had a troubled summer with a number of players leaving the club and the Whites struggling with their financial issues.

They are now ready to sign a versatile full-back before the transfer deadline tomorrow.

According to Blick, Leeds United are set to submit a bid for Isaac Schmidt from St. Gallen.

The defender could make the move to the Championship from the Swiss Super League.

The player can not only play on either side of the defense but also in the midfield.

His presence in the squad will help Farke and his team’s chances of a successful season at Elland Road.

It will be a much needed addition to the Leeds squad, that needs depth ahead of the long season in the Championship.

Farke will be hoping to repeat the success of last season but this time he would looking to take his team to the Premier League.