Isaac Schmidt played over an hour and scored for St. Gallen in their UEFA Conference League qualifying match against Trabzonspor on Thursday, despite edging toward a deadline day move to Leeds United.

The 24-year-old right-back has been a key player for the Swiss side since joining from Lausanne in 2021, playing over 100 games across all competitions.

Schmidt has been heavily involved in both domestic and continental play at the start of this season and opened the scoring after 31 minutes of St. Gallen’s match in Turkey against Trabzonspor. The match eventually went into extra-time after a 1-1 aggregate draw, with Schmidt withdrawn just after the hour mark.

Isaac Schmidt – expected to sign for Leeds on deadline day tomorrow – scored for current club St. Gallen in their Conference League qualifier against Trabzonspor tonight. He was subbed off on the hour mark. #lufc

Schmidt to complete deadline day Leeds United transfer

Schmidt’s continental outing likely had supporters and staff at Leeds on tenterhooks given recent reports (via MOT Leeds News) that he is due to fly out to England on Friday to complete a deadline-day move.

Leeds have already signed Jayden Bogle this summer but also lost Archie Gray to Tottenham and Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough, while Stuart Dallas retired.

Alongside Bogle, that leaves Sam Byram and Junior Firpo as the only natural full-backs in Daniel Farke’s squad, making the arrival of Schmidt very timely indeed.

Should he complete his move, Schmidt will be Leeds’ sixth major signing of the summer alongside Bogle, Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell — the latter two joining on loan from Spurs and Bournemouth, respectively.