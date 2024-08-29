Leicester playmaker on verge of transfer to France

Leicester City are set to continue their transfer business in the last two days of the transfer window.

The Foxes have signed and sold players this summer to manage their squad as they prepare to deal with the difficult life in the Premier League.

After winning promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, they have faced a difficult time due to the loss of manager Enzo Maresca and key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Now, another player could leave the club with interest in his services from France, Turkey and Italy.

Midfielder Boubakary Soumare is attracting attention from Napoli, Monaco, Lyon and Galatasaray and Leicester City are open to let him leave the club.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Monaco are leading the race to sign the midfielder this summer.

🦊 Infos #LCFC :

🇲🇨 L’#ASMonaco tient bien la corde dans le dossier Boubakary Soumaré !

🇫🇷 Le milieu français est charmé par l’intérêt monégasque et des discussions sont actuellement en cours.

SI retournement de situation, l’#OL et le #Fenerbahçe restent attentifs au dossier… pic.twitter.com/TG65y515Ns — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 28, 2024

The French club is in talks with Leicester City over a move for the midfielder with the other clubs closely following the developments.

If Monaco fail in signing the midfielder in a late move, Lyon and Galatasaray will be ready to use that opportunity to close a deal to sign the midfielder.

The player is not in manager Steve Cooper’s plans at the club and his move away from the club could be sanctioned before the transfer deadline.