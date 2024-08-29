Manchester United struggling to get player to seal transfer away for frustrating reason

Manchester United are reportedly struggling to find buyers for Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, largely due to the high wages he’s currently on at Old Trafford.

Lindelof seems unlikely to play regularly for the Red Devils any time soon after the signings of both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, with Erik ten Hag now having more options in defence.

Still, it also looks like it’s going to be tricky for Man Utd to offload Lindelof due to the fact that he’s on such high wages, meaning clubs like Fiorentina and Lazio ultimately decided not to go for him, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Lindelof has at times been a useful squad player for United, but he’s not really lived up to the potential the club will have seen in him when he first joined back in 2017.

That probably means that MUFC started out by handing Lindelof a huge contract, and his dip in performances now surely make it unlikely any other clubs are going to be willing or able to match that.

Lindelof could do well for clubs like Fiorentina or Lazio, but it seems these deals are off for the time being, so it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with the 30-year-old in the next few days.

If Lindelof lowers his demands that could be enough to help pave the way for a departure, or else he will likely just stick around with MUFC for the final year of his contract and leave on a free next summer.