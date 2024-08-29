Liverpool ace in limbo after Barcelona bid; Catalans can’t actually afford him

With less than 48 hours to go until the transfer window closes for business this summer, one Liverpool ace has found himself in some kind of footballing limbo.

New manager, Arne Slot, seems to be prepared to let Stefan Bajcetic on loan, and all previous rumours pointed to him moving to Austrian outfit, RB Salzburg, now managed by Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant, Pep Lijnders.

Liverpool’s Bajcetic put in awful position

However, the ACL injury that was suffered by Barcelona midfielder, Marc Bernal, in their midweek game at Rayo Vallecano, has meant that the Catalans need a replacement – and quickly.

The Spanish giants – already the only team in La Liga with a 100 percent record after just three games of the 2024/25 season – have apparently made their move for Bajcetic, as noted by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

??? EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona submit straight loan proposal to Liverpool for talented midfielder Stefan Bajcetic! More exclusive details: loan bid worth €4m fee, NO buy clause. After loan bid from RB Salzburg on Tuesday, now Barça try to make it happen after Bernal injury. ?? pic.twitter.com/YYbG7Y84mA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

It’s said that the club have offered a straight loan deal worth €4m to Liverpool, with no buy option – the player would return to the Reds next summer.

However, there’s one big problem with that offer, as Romano later advanced.

?? Barcelona currently can’t proceed with Stefan Bajceti? deal due to issues with Financial Fair Play. Salzburg expect Stefan to travel on Thursday to complete loan move from #LFC revealed two days ago. If nothing changes on Thursday morning, Salzburg hope to get it done. pic.twitter.com/2dl6d97y4d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

The stringent Financial Fair Play rules in Spain mean that because of Barca’s continued perilous financial position, they can’t actually afford the player at present.

What that does of course is put Bajcetic in an awkward position.

Given the choice, the player would surely take a move to Barcelona over Salzburg, with respect, but can he afford to wait right up until the last knockings of the window, placing his absolute trust in the club that they will be able to get a deal done?

At least he knows that the Salzburg deal is currently on the table and he can take it right now, with no problems or worries that it won’t be completed before Friday night’s 11pm deadline.

Decisions, decisions…