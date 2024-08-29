RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club and top teams like Barcelona and Liverpool are keen on him.

According to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports Germany, Barcelona and Liverpool have made enquiries about the 24-year-old defender. He is capable of operating as a central defender, a fullback as well as a defensive midfielder. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two clubs.

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the defensive unit and the Bundesliga star would be the ideal acquisition for them. Joel Matip left the club earlier this summer upon the expiry of his contract and he will need to be replaced adequately.

Liverpool could use Mohamed Simakan

The opportunity to move to Liverpool could be quite attractive for Simakan and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their enquiry with an official proposal. Plettenberg claims that RB Leipzig are open to selling the player for the right price this summer.

He has a contract until 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona step up the pursuit of the defender as well. The Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and they might not be able to pay a premium for him.

Both teams will hope that the player is available for a reasonable price. Premier League rivals Newcastle United are exploring a potential move for the player as well. All three clubs would represent an exciting opportunity for the defender and he could be tempted to move on this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

A moved to the Premier League or La Liga will be an exciting opportunity for the player and regular football at a high level could accelerate his development.