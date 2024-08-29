Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from the French club and Liverpool have reportedly made enquiries for him. Lyon are prepared to sell the player this summer and they will demand a fee of around €15 million according to L’Equipe.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Lyon and they are under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. The 21-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool, but the Reds are already well-stocked in that area and it remains to be seen whether they pursue a move for him.

Liverpool have recently completed a move for Federico Chiesa from Juventus and they do not need to improve their attacking unit any further. They should look to focus on bringing in a backup central defender and a defensive midfielder.

Rayan Cherki could be an interesting acquisition

While there is no doubt that the French midfielder is a prodigious talent with a bright future, he is better off joining another club where he will be guaranteed regular game time. Clubs like Fulham are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Cherki is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He contributed towards three goals and nine assists in all competitions last season season. His ability to slot into multiple roles could make him a valuable asset for any club looking to sign him.

Furthermore, the midfielder is still only 21 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a major bargain for €15 million in the long run.