Liverpool reject bid from Premier League club for League Cup hero

Liverpool have turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

That is according to the latest from reputable journalist Paul Joyce, who claims that the proposed offer was well below their valuation of the player. He also adds that the club are not looking to sell him either.

Taking to X, he shared the following update:

“Liverpool have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Keller. Offer well below Liverpool’s valuation and the club was not looking to sell.”

Kelleher is regarded highly at Liverpool

This isn’t the first instance of the Merseyside club turning down an offer for the 25-year-old. In January, Forest made a deadline day bid of £15 million for him, which they also declined.

Kelleher is regarded as a key player at the club, serving as the immediate backup to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

His role becomes crucial during Alisson’s absences, and his contributions have proven significant over the years.

Kelleher has become a fan favourite due to his impressive performances in domestic cup competitions.

His most memorable moment came during the 2022 League Cup final, where he scored the decisive penalty in a shootout against Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, securing the trophy for the Reds.