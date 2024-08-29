“Let’s see” – Liverpool star opens up on his uncertain future at Anfield

Liverpool have finally made some new signings at the club, which were much needed.

They have had a quiet summer transfer window as compared to their Premier League rivals.

With two deals agreed for their new signings Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa, the focus will now switch to the contract situation of some players.

Liverpool’s three main players; Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk, have all entered the final year of their contract at the club.

They have to act quickly to tie their key players to contracts at the club as Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Alexander-Arnold has admirers in Real Madrid.

Salah has started the season in fine form as the Egyptian attacker has scored twice and assisted one goal in two Premier League matches this season.

The Liverpool attacker has opened up on his future at Anfield in a conversation with Sky Sports.

“I think with time you get a bit more wisdom, I would say,” says the right-winger.

“I just came before the season, I was like ok, I have one year left, let’s enjoy it. Don’t think about the contract now, don’t think about anything and really just enjoy it.

“I don’t want to think about next year, don’t want to think about the future. Let’s enjoy the last year and let’s see.”

The Liverpool attacker is interested in only enjoying this season at Anfield and he is currently not thinking about his future.

He might have made up his mind but he is not revealing it just yet.

Liverpool will struggle to replace Mohamed Salah

Along with Jurgen Klopp, he has been the biggest reason of Liverpool’s recent success and if the time comes to replace him soon, the Reds will find it difficult to find a player like Salah in the world.

He is someone who is equally good in scoring goals, just as he’s good in assisting them.

Salah’s words have indicated that this could be his last season at the club and he wants to enjoy it.

The time to say goodbye is coming closer and Liverpool fans know that too but they are trying to avoid the reality at this moment.