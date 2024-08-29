Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side and Barcelona are keen on securing his services on loan.

The Spanish giants are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the Spanish midfielder could prove to be a quality addition. The midfielder needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he has been linked with RB Salzburg as well.

A loan move would be ideal for the talented young midfielder right now, and it would help him gather valuable first-team experience. He is unlikely to be a regular starter for Liverpool and leaving the club on loan this summer would be ideal to his development.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona can beat the Austrian club to his signature. The opportunity to join a club like Barcelona will be quite tempting for any player and the Spaniard could be excited to join them if the opportunity represents itself.

Barcelona want to sign Stefan Bajcetic

Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Barcelona have submitted a loan offer for the player, and they would be willing to pay around €4 million.

The midfielder’s father has now revealed that the 19-year-old is ready for top clubs and he would be open to playing for Barcelona.

He said to RAC1 via Fabrizio Romano: “We didn’t expect Barça to enter the race. We have all ready to go to Salzburg. But we still don’t have any info on what’s gonna happen. I’d like Stefan to play for a top club like Barça or same Liverpool, he’s ready for top clubs”.

However, the situation is still quite unclear and it remains to be seen where the midfielder ends up.

He needs to join a club where he will get regular first-team action and if Barcelona cannot provide him with such assurances, a move to Austria would be ideal for him.