The draw for the league phase of the Champions League handed Liverpool a home game against Real Madrid and fans are already desperate to get tickets.

Liverpool will also host Xavi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Bologna during the group phase, while their away matches will be against RB Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Girona.

Tickets have not yet been released but they will be very soon, with the first round of fixtures taking place in the week commencing September 16.

CHECK LATEST TICKET AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

How to buy Liverpool vs Real Madrid tickets

Fans can try to purchase tickets for all Liverpool matches via the club website’s official ticketing page. However, given the size and popularity of the club, Liverpool home matches can often sell out very quickly and it could prove even more difficult to snag tickets upon their return to the Champions League.

Liverpool club membership starts at £26.99 per season for adults and can increase your chances of landing tickets to big matches with even their ‘lite’ tier having 13,000 tickets allocated for every Premier League home match (Champions League availability is not stated). But even then, there are no guarantees.

Using a trusted resale platform such as livefootballtickets offers a much easier route to buying tickets than via club channels, especially if you only intend on attending sporadic matches.

Tickets for Liverpool vs Real Madrid and all other Champions League matches will soon be listed for immediate sale via livefootballtickets.com.

Unlike many other resale sites, livefootballtickets are highly trusted, so much so that they score five stars with Trustpilot, while all purchases come with a 150% moneyback guarantee.

BUY TICKETS HERE

New Champions League format

The Champions League has been revamped this season. Instead of the traditional 32 teams split into eight groups of four, there’s now a single 36-team table, referred to as the ‘league phase’. This ‘Swiss model’ is often used in Chess.

Teams will no longer play three opponents twice. Instead, each club will face eight different teams, with four home matches and four away.

Teams will be sorted into four seeding pots, and each club will be drawn to play two opponents from each pot, with one game per pot at home and the other away.

The top eight teams from this league phase will automatically advance to the last 16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff round for the remaining spots.

Teams finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition entirely, rather than moving to the Europa League as has happened in previous seasons for teams finishing third in the group stage.

From the last-16 onward, the knockout rounds will proceed as normal.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Have Liverpool ever won the Champions League?

Liverpool are the most successful English team in Champions League/European Cup history, winning the competition on six previous occasions — double their nearest domestic rivals, Manchester United.

The Reds sit level with Bayern Munich in the role of honour, with only AC Milan (7) and holders Real Madrid (15) winning this competition on more occasions.

Liverpool most recently won the Champions League in 2019 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid, while their most recent final appearance saw them fall 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris.

That was one of four final appearances where Liverpool have lost, with only Bayern Munich (11), AC Milan (11) and Real Madrid (18) appearing in more finals than their 10 — which also leaves them five clear of Manchester United for final appearances among English teams.

BUY TICKETS HERE

European nights at Anfield

From Steven Gerrard’s screamer against Olympiacos to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick corner against Barcelona, Liverpool are famed for their European nights at Anfield more than anything else.

Last season, the Reds enjoyed a perfect home record in the Europa League group stages, beating Union-SG, Toulouse and LASK by an 11-1 combined scoreline. They then cruised past Sparta Prague 6-1 to complete an 11-2 aggregate win, before being stunned 3-0 at Anfield by Atalanta in the quarter-finals — a deficit they couldn’t overcome away from home despite winning 1-0 in Italy.

Nevertheless, nobody needs reminding about what Liverpool are capable of at Anfield under the lights and the atmosphere will only go up a notch now they’re back in the Champions League.

Three Liverpool players to watch in the Champions League this season

Mohamed Salah

No player has scored more continental goals for Liverpool than Mohamed Salah (45), who netted five times to help the Reds win the Champions League back in 2018/19.

Salah has been the icon and figurehead of this Liverpool team for years now and despite advancing to 32 years of age, remains one of the most feared forwards in Europe.

If Liverpool’s return to the Champions League is to be a successful one under Arne Slot, Salah needs to be firing.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Virgil van Dijk

Like Salah, Virgil van Dijk has played a crucial role in Liverpool’s success in recent years and his experience will be vital again this time around.

Although his long-term future remains up in the air with just a year left to run on his contract, Van Dijk wears the armband for a reason. His steady leadership and rock-solid defending will be vital when Liverpool come up against some of their fellow European giants.

Alisson

Even Van Dijk cannot keep everything out but when someone does get past him, they’ve still got to beat Alisson.

The Brazilian is arguably the very best in the world when it comes to combining concentration and shot-stopping, often having very little to do before pulling out a world-class late save to define a match.

BUY TICKETS HERE