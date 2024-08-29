Man City preparing for last-minute loan of 23-year-old ace

They remain the team to beat in the Premier League, and Man City are preparing for a last-minute clearing of the decks in the current transfer window.

As we move into the last 36 hours of the window, clubs across the continent will be working overtime in order to ensure that they get deals through before the deadline.

Where City are concerned, only the best are seemingly good enough for Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad, so if the club can move on fringe players, so much the better.

Man City to loan Issa Kabore again

Twenty-three year old right-back, Issa Kabore can consider himself as such, given that he’s not really made an impact at the club since he arrived back in 2020 from Mechelen.

Since then, the player has gone out on loan to his former club, then to Troyes, another loan to Marseille and one more last season at Luton.

If he thought that this season might be his breakthrough campaign, he can think again, as Sky Sports note that Portuguese giants, Benfica, are close to landing him… on yet another loan deal.

It does seem an odd decision to make, given that if Kabore hasn’t been given the confidence of the management by now, after four previous loans, he’s hardly likely to receive it in the near future.

Therefore, it would make more sense for City to cut their losses and move the player on permanently, thus making a small cost saving on the player’s wages of £20,000 per week (Capology).

The reasons for retaining Kabore’s rights aren’t abundantly clear at this point in time, unless the club genuinely feel that he may have something to offer them further down the road.